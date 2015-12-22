Co.Create’s Best of 2015 (And Most Anticipated of 2016)

It was a year that saw Drake become the first musician to have every frame of his video turned into a meme. A year that streaming services become the official home for “must see TV.” It was also a year that saw Jurassic World snag the title of Biggest Movie Of All Time…and hold it for about six months until it got BB-8’d right out of their claws. Now that we can assess the damage wrought by 2015, the editors of Co.Create have selected their top picks of the year, and what they’re most looking forward to in 2016. Happy holidays!

advertisement

advertisement

KC Ifeanyi

Assistant Editor BEST OF 2015 MUSIC To Pimp a Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar

Lamar has solidified himself as one of the most gifted storytellers in rap and To Pimp a Butterfly is by far his most stunning example of his grounded message through his unearthly flow. If he doesn’t walk away with at least one Grammy next year (he leads in overall nominations with 11), there will be significant hell to pay. MOVIES Goodnight Mommy

The sleeper hit and Austria’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the Oscars is redefining modern horror as a cinematic wonder with gag-inducing gore.

advertisement

BOOKS Words Without Music: A Memoir by Philip Glass

You may not know Philip Glass’s name but you definitely know his music: His compositions have been nominated for Oscars (Kundun, The Hours, Notes on a Scandal) and transformed into breathtaking operas and symphonies—and hearing how his game-changing career came to be in his own words is a masterpiece of its own. TELEVISION Master of None

Aziz Ansari’s deliver’s one of TV’s most refreshing takes on not only the haziness of navigating life and love as a 20-30 something, but of first-generation struggles pegged to identity and generational disconnect. MOST ANTICIPATED OF 2016 TELEVISION

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

The Hateful Eight

A satisfying meal of a movie, Quentin Tarantino’s stunning post-Civil War epic has an immoral center and never telegraphs its next moves. Inside Out

Pixar’s latest is as inventive as it is warm and funny—and it also carries the important message that it’s okay to be sad sometimes. TELEVISION Mr. Robot

Shades of Fight Club, sure, but the style, sleekness, and pace of this very now show made for the most riveting summer TV this year. You’re The Worst

This year, the unabashed comedy took the BoJack Horseman route and took a very serious looks at clinical depression. Last Man On Earth

Will Forte’s weirdness finally found the right prime-time polish with some help from the unstoppable creative dup of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller BOOKS

advertisement

Purity by Jonathan Franzen

Another shifting perspectives masterwork from the noted technophobe. He may have annoying opinions in real life, but damn, can the man write a sentence (and a novel.) Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan

Simply put, you will never ever read a more gorgeous book about surfing. MUSIC Art Angels by Grimes

More accessible than anyone might have ever expected, smashing the patriarchy never sounded so danceable. Currents by Tame Impala

Bar none, the greatest breakup record in recent years, and an interesting experiment in what happens when a virtuoso guitarist practically abandons guitar.

advertisement

Vega International Night School by Neon Indian

Alan Palomo finally marries his DJ instincts as Vega with the woozy electro stylings of his Neon Indian project to make an album that bangs, but maintains its essential weirdness. MISCELLANEOUS Channel 33 – The Watch Podcast.

Formerly known as The Hollywood Prospectus Podcasts, with the implosion of Grantland (RIP) Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan rose like a phoenix with a new version of the same show on Bill Simmons’s space. Pop Rocket Podcast

With its variety of voices and topics covered, the Guy Branum-led pop culture podcast distinguished itself as one of the best out there this year. MOST ANTICIPATED OF 2016

advertisement

MOVIES Hail, Caesar!

The Coen Brothers latest would be a must-see no matter what, but the fact that this one reteams them with reliable muse George Clooney, along with 21 Jump Street alumni Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum—and the fact that it’s set in Old Hollywood, well, this one seems promising even for them. The Witch

After causing a stir at Sundance followed by a freaky first trailer, this witch has us ready to be scared out of our wits. Ghostbusters

If the idea of remaking a beloved childhood movie gives you pause, just pretend that this film is merely the fourth collaboration between director Paul Feig and Melissa McCarthy and it happens to do with a team comprised of SNL all-stars fighting paranormal phenomenon. What more could you ask for? TELEVISION Baskets

When Louis CK and Zach Galifianakis team up for a project, you sit up and take notice. This show, in which Galifianakis stars as a man striving to be a clown, will at the very least be interesting. Angie Tribeca

Can Steve Carrell and his former Daily Show colleague/wife Nancy Carrell do for Rashida Jones what Mike Schur did for Andy Samberg: turn him into a compelling comedic cop? Find out when this show premieres.

advertisement

Vinyl

HBO has yielded some all-time classic series and passed on projects like Mad Men and Breaking Bad in lieu of John From Cincinnati. So the HBO imprimatur alone isn’t enough. But when Boardwalk Empire‘s heavyweight team of Terence Winter and Martin Scorsese are behind it (along with Mick Jagger) and the focus is the late-70s music scene in New York, that’s a bingo, my friends. BOOKS So Sad Today by Melissa Broder

Not every novelty twitter account should be made into a book, but Broder is a wise, funny poet, steeped in self-knowledge, and the book adapted from her So Sad Today side project will be required reading for 2016. Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements by Bob Mehr

How much do you love “Bastards of Young”? Enough to read a whole book about Alex Chilton and co? Buckle up, you’re in luck. Jeff Beer

Senior Writer

advertisement

advertisement