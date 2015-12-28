Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Fast Company Stories Of 2015

The gifts have been gifted. The in-laws are gone. It’s time to relax. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite Fast Company longreads that you may have missed during this long and busy year. So, in this blissful time between merry madness and the start of 2016, read about Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for the future of Facebook, the U.S.’s challenge of getting out of Afghanistan, the state of tech’s gender-diversity push, or—for something lighter—what the condiment aisle says about current American demographics in Hot Sauce, USA.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens