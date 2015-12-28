Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Fast Company Stories Of 2015

The gifts have been gifted. The in-laws are gone. It’s time to relax. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite Fast Company longreads that you may have missed during this long and busy year. So, in this blissful time between merry madness and the start of 2016, read about Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for the future of Facebook, the U.S.’s challenge of getting out of Afghanistan, the state of tech’s gender-diversity push, or—for something lighter—what the condiment aisle says about current American demographics in Hot Sauce, USA.