How To Schedule Like A Googler And Get Promoted: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned the difference between “maker time” and “manager time,” why Gen-X women are now facing a unique set of career challenges, and what the modern workplace might look like in five years.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of December 14.

Jeremiah Dillon was getting frustrated by a regular stream of interruptions from his coworkers at Google Apps for Work. Rather than complain, he sent them an email explaining the difference between the large blocks of “maker time” required to work creatively and the shorter-interval approach that hampers that. Here’s his email.

As one CEO sees it, the rise of the gig economy over the past few years is small change compared with the bigger-ticket transformations in store for the modern workforce within the next half decade. This week we learned about four other major trends that, in this view, are already reshaping the way we work.

According to recent survey data, millennial women report having a firmer grip on their career trajectories than do Gen X women. As one expert explained this week, “Gen X women are caught in a ‘no woman’s land’ in the workplace,” with baby boomers on one side and millennials on the other.

The key to rising through the ranks isn’t just hard work and patience. By the same token, neither is it relentless self-promotion. As we learned this week, self-awareness, an honest accounting of your strengths and weaknesses, and an ego held in check can all go a long way.

Dividing your company into creative and uncreative individuals may not only be wrongheaded, it could also be holding back innovation. Here’s one top designer’s case for why “ideas and the creative execution of those ideas [can come] from anyone, anywhere”—and how to make that happen in practice.