How The Islands That Will Be Destroyed By Climate Change Won A Victory In Paris

Dr. Hugh Sealy is sitting in his office in Grenada , looking out at a Caribbean bay and contemplating the work that lies ahead of him. Just about a week ago, at the climate treaty negotiations in Paris, he and dozens of other delegates representing small island nations like Grenada, the Maldives, and the Marshall Islands joined in singing Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” The group was celebrating: the world’s nations had actually agreed to try and save their small populations from certain doom.

They lyrics to the song say “everything is gonna be alright.” But even a week later, Sealy knew that was far from guaranteed.

The Paris Agreement was, in improbable ways, a victory for extremely climate-vulnerable nations like the Maldives, for which Sealy served as lead negotiator this year. The world had spent the previous decade trying and failing to come to an agreement to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. If 2 degrees was a stretch, 1.5 degrees–which the scientific consensus now acknowledges is required to avert major climate change impacts, such as drowned islands–seemed near impossible.

Yet the improbable did happen: When the gavel pounded signifying a final binding deal was reached, the text set the goal to hold global temperature “well below” 2 degrees, with 1.5 degrees as the stretch target. Small island nations, who hold the moral high-ground in the climate debate even if they have little actual economic or political clout, had won an acknowledgement of their right to remain habitable places to live.

“We figured this was our last, best chance to turn the trajectory,” says Sealy. “We came in with our backs to the wall.”

A confluence of factors came together to pass an agreement that Sealy considers a success for the nations he represents: it mentions 1.5 degrees, it talks about the special circumstances faced by small island developing states and “loss and damage” assistance for when adaptation is climate impacts isn’t possible, and it includes “pre-2020” actions (before the agreement officially takes effect).

For one, the science has become clearer and clearer that 2 degrees warming is too much. And it didn’t hurt that the major points of contention that had previously existed between the two largest players–the U.S. and China–had mostly been worked out prior to Paris.