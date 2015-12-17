Tina Fey Takes Afghanistan In The First Trailer For “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”

They say when God closes a door, He/She opens a window. Apparently that’s how Tina Fey works as well. As the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-creator’s latest film, Sisters, rolls out in theaters, the first trailer for her next film has just dropped online.

Based on reporter Kim Barker’s book The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days In Afghanistan and Pakistan, the cheekily titled film puts Fey in Barker’s shoes–shoes that are embedded in Kabul, Afghanistan circa 2002. Margot Robbie, Billy Bob Thornton, and Martin Freeman round out the cast, working together to shed morally ambiguous light on what became known as The Forgotten War when U.S. military efforts abruptly shifted to Iraq. The film also marks the feature screenwriting debut of Fey’s Kimmy Schmidt co-creator and fellow 30 Rock writer, Robert Carlock.

Although sociopolitical comedies tinged with drama and featuring Billy Bob Thornton have not fared well at the box office lately, perhaps that will change with the presence of the bankable Kimmy Schmidt team.

Watch the full trailer below.