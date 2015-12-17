This Is What Happens When You Ask Kids If A Woman Could Do Santa’s Job

This year may have been one when women’s equality and empowerment was high on the agenda but the news does not seem to have filtered down to the youngest members of society just yet. For a festive social experiment ad agency Anomaly London posed the question, “Could a woman do Santa’s job?” to a bunch of children and the results are mixed, to put it mildly.

In general, the kids dismiss the idea out of hand, and when pressed on their thinking, various cans of worms are opened. “She will get lost in the sky,” says one, “She’ll get a headache,” suggests another (a headache?!). More than one child queries a female Santa’s ability to cope with delivering presents whilst simultaneously looking after a baby.

The 90-second film, directed by Greg Fay of RSA, carries the #MoreWomen hashtag, used in a campaign Anomaly London created for Elle magazine earlier this year. The spot for the initiative photo-shopped men out of pictures at meetings and events such as the UN, the U.K. Parliament and some TV shows, highlighting the lack of women in positions of authority.

Anomaly’s holiday message may contrast with some of the feel-good efforts by creative agencies, covered in detail here, but it might well spark a few lively debates over Christmas dinner.