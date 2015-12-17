KoalaSafe Lets You Cut Your Kids’ Internet Access Without Them Hating You

KoalaSafe is a gadget that lets you control how your kids use the internet. It’s drop-dead simple to use, and can cut access at specific times, or to specific sites, or both. And it doesn’t require any spyware or blocking software to be installed on your kids devices, making it harder to hack and easier for you to police.

It’s easy to say that parents should take full responsibility for their kids’ internet use. They should put the computer in the living room where parents can keep an eye on what their kids are up to, and they should provide alternative activities. The problem with that is that, increasingly, kids are using mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, and these are much harder to police. You can use an iPad under the bed covers, after all, just like we all used to read books after lights-out.

The KoalaSafe plugs into your existing router and creates a new wireless network. This network can have its internet access cut at any time you choose–you could switch it off overnight, for example, to stop nocturnal surfing from bed. You can also block specific websites (a permanent Facebook ban, for example).

The advantages of a centralized block are twofold. One, you don’t need to configure every device individually. Apple’s devices, for example, have excellent and extensive parental controls, but you need to set it up on every machine. The second advantage is that the kids don’t have continual physical access to the KoalaSafe, like they might with their tablet. That makes hacking harder.

Cutting off the internet can give them a few hours away from the incessant informational drip of social networks and games, but it makes you the bad guy. The KoalaSafe is designed to deflect the blame.

“Reactions have been incredibly varied,” KoalaSafe founder Steve Pack told Co.Exist. “A few customers have relayed stories of tantrums and World Word III playing out in their living rooms, particularly if they haven’t discussed what’s going to happen beforehand! However, there are also lots of parents who have been very surprised their kids simply accept it. When they see the ‘The internet is off’ screen, they interpret that as information, not as a parental directive.”

The difference is subtle, but Pack says that kids seem fine with limited access when it’s the computer that’s in charge, instead of their parents.