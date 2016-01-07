How The World Will Transform Once There Are Environmental Sensors Everywhere

Bettina Tratz-Ryan is an optimist on topics that mostly breed gloom, like global warming and urban decay. A VP at the Frankfurt office of research firm Gartner, she believes that the current explosion of little Internet-connected sensors can change how cities use energy and make pollution—and that regular citizens can play a role. “People in China become extremely dissatisfied with the environmental performance of their country,” says Tratz-Ryan, as Beijing suffers under some of its most-toxic smog ever . Even in that tightly controlled society, activists are having victories, she says, pointing to public protest that recently stopped the siting of a waste incinerator in the city of Luoding .

Citizens are becoming more powerful, she says, thanks to small, affordable sensors that they can use to collect alternative environmental data. “Ten years ago, [sensors were] in big buildings or these huts centered in downtown areas,” she says. “[Now], we actually have smaller types of sensors that can be either connected to a mobile phone or to a car or a bicycle.”

In a report from last year that Tratz-Ryan co-wrote, Gartner estimated that by 2019, “citizen environmentalists” will have deployed more personal sensors, measuring things like air and water pollution, than governments have in countries with well developed economies. Smart Citizen kits, for example, are palm-sized boxes that measure the key air pollutants carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), as well as humidity, temperature, and noise levels. Data is uploaded to the Smart Citizen website, which shows about 800 kits deployed around the world, more than half of them in Europe. The basic kits cost about $170, before tax and shipping. Smart Citizen’s Guillem Camprodon tells me by email that they are trying to get the cost down, but that, “proper gas and air reliable sensors are still expensive.”

Air Quality Egg is a similar network of about 1,300 CO2 and NO2 sensors, which cost $240 each. Neither is an impulse buy, nor anything close to the simplicity of a Nest thermostat or Dropcam.

The Air Quality Egg website requires users to configure their Egg by downloading the Codebender browser plugin and connecting over USB. Victor Aprea, co-owner of gadget maker Wicked Device, says by email that they too expect prices to come down; and a mobile app for controlling the device may be coming. (Smart Citizen already has one.)

Egg icons blanket the online map in expected regions like Western Europe and the northeastern U.S., but also in the country of Georgia, between the Black and Caspian Seas, where a community group purchased 38 of them. Both networks also have a smattering in India. “There’s … a sport that’s going on in the Western world,” says Tratz-Ryan, “but also fact-checking the government in some of the emerging markets.”

A community group in Goergia purchased almost 40 Air Quality Eggs

At the city level, some governments are leading sensor-driven environmental measures, using things like motion sensors to track traffic. “If you take these sensors that actually monitor the environment and the amount of data that you can analyze, based on some of the patterns, and link it to weather patterns, you link it to traffic statistics by time of day, and population, you can actually start to manage infrastructure in a much more efficient way,” she says. Actions cities can take to lower the pollution, such as dynamically changing the timing of traffic lights, can also have the happy effect of reduce travel times by around 25%.