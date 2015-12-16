Padmasree Warrior Describes Her Battle Plan For Taking On Tesla

Famed business executive and tech powerhouse Padmasree Warrior is getting into the electric car game. After leaving her post as CTO and strategy head of Cisco Systems in September, Warrior announced on Wednesday that she will be joining electric vehicle startup NextEV as its U.S. CEO and head of global development.

Warrior spoke with Fast Company about the move, NextEV’s potential rivalry with Elon Musk’s Tesla, and the future of the electric car.

Fast Company: How did you get involved with NextEV?

Padmasree Warrior: I left Cisco and I was trying to decide what to do. I wanted to pick an area where we could apply technology to solve some big problems. I was also looking for things that had a global impact. I was introduced to the founder of NextEV–his name is William Li–through a common associate of ours, and William happened to be in the Bay Area one weekend. I had breakfast with him and we got to talking, and I was really inspired by the vision and the mission for the company–and I decided to join them.

What are you hoping to accomplish in the next few months? What’s first on your docket?

First on my docket is to start building a team in the U.S. headquarters, where we are based in San Jose. So we are aggressively recruiting, very focused on picking the best talent in software and AI and robotics, data sciences. Secondly, we’ll conceptualize and design the product and then build it.

Could you talk a little bit about the building of the “Supercar”?