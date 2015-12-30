5 Ways Streaming Music Will Change In 2016

In 2015, the streaming music market became a full-contact spectator sport.

Brands like Sonos and Bose are helping to make sound quality a selling point as we move past the era of the white earbud. While Tidal, Deezer, and Neil Young’s Pono have failed to make high-fidelity audio a big mainstream business, Apple could manage to make it a selling point among everyday listeners using the usual just-because-it’s-Apple blend of product polish, massive reach, and enviable marketing skills. That would inevitably put pressure on Spotify to move past its 320kbps “extreme” streaming bit rate for premium users (not to mention its crummier-sounding 160kbps and 96kbps defaults for non-paying listeners). Of course, the hardware is just as important as the source: A high-quality music file only goes so far on crappy earbuds. Brands like Sonos and Bose are helping to make sound quality a selling point as we move past the era of the white earbud. Speaking of which, it’s easy to forget that in addition to the guts of Apple Music, the company’s Beats Audio acquisition also gave it a line of high-end (if still overpriced) headphones. Could the next iPhone ship with a pair that sounds a tad better? The average consumer may be satisfied with the way digital music sounds these days, but a combination of evolving technology competitive tension may open our ears to something clearer in 2016. 3. A Streaming Service Will Go Under (Or Get Acquired) How much longer can 10 music subscription services survive side by side, offering slight variations of the same, economically tricky product? Now that four giants (Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon) are operating music subscription services alongside the likes of Spotify and Deezer, it’s only a matter of time before at least one of the smaller players gets squeezed out. In 2016, we may learn that Tidal’s underwhelming launch just months before the arrival of Apple Music was fatally ill-timed. Or perhaps that streaming pioneer Rhapsody (and the remaining assets of Napster, which it acquired in 2011) just couldn’t keep up with Apple and Spotify. Or if it’s not one of the big-name subscription players, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a service like SoundCloud or BandCamp get gobbled up by a bigger streaming company looking to boost its catalog with independent and unsigned artists, especially as YouTube moves toward becoming a full-fledged music subscription service.

4. Revenue From Music Subscriptions Will Explode Music industry revenue may be on the decline—it sunk just below $15 billion in 2014 and has seen a 43% drop overall since 1999—but some segments of the music industry are still growing. Next year, labels will see a notable rise in revenue from music subscriptions. This trend is already underway: Worldwide subscription revenue climbed 39% in 2014, according to IFPI. We won’t know the 2015 numbers until IFPI releases them in late January, but there’s little reason to doubt that this trend will continue. Listeners were already shifting toward streaming in droves before Apple put a new, well-executed and human-curated subscription option on every iOS device. Apple’s entry into the market can only help further the cause of music streaming in general: Its launch puts unprecedented competitive pressure on all the other players to fine-tune their offerings and lure in new users. If nothing else, it helps mainstream-ify the mere idea of shelling out $10 per month for access to millions of songs. Crucially, Apple Music does not have a free tier like Spotify does. Once you’re done with the trial period, you have to pay. And we already know that at least 10 million more people have opted to do exactly that. Which brings us to our next prediction… 5. Music Will Begin To Shift Away From “Free” One segment of digital music that did not drive big revenue numbers in 2014 was ad-supported, free music streaming like Spotify’s unpaid tier, YouTube, and SoundCloud. Spotify is fiercely dedicated to its freemium model and we shouldn’t expect to see that disappear in 2016. But it may start to evolve: The company is reportedly considering giving artists the option to “window” their new releases, temporarily keeping them off the free tier and making them available only to paying subscribers. This may run counter to the founding spirit of Spotify, but it makes total sense if you follow the money: Paid subscriptions are simply a better business than ad-supported streaming. This is exactly why Taylor Swift pulled her catalog from Spotify and why Adele’s “25,” the biggest-selling album since 2004, was not available on the streaming service. The fact that Adele did so phenomenally well despite not being available on the services that so boldly claim to be the future of music is just a wee bit embarrassing for the streaming business. So what about the other biggest free streamers? The free, ad-supported YouTube we all know and love isn’t going anywhere, but the company is clearly trying to squeeze more dollars out of its massive trove of content, including all that music. That’s why it’s started roping off special perks like ad-free viewing, offline videos, background listening on mobile and exclusive content and offering those things only to people willing to pay for its new YouTube Red subscription service. Similarly, SoundCloud is rumored to be eyeing its own subscription model, which would help explain the new licensing deals the company keeps securing and its controversial copyright crackdown.

This isn’t to say that the Internet’s reservoir of free music is going to dry up in 2016, but listeners should expect to start feeling more pressure to pay up.