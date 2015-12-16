Europe’s Privacy Revolution Sends Shivers Through Silicon Valley

The European Union has adopted continent-wide privacy regulations that are being hailed by some as “a revolution” in data rights and by others as a new headache for tech companies. The new set of regulations on how Internet companies handle data in Europe , the largest such reforms in two decades, will do everything from modifying Google search results to requiring parental permission for teenagers to set up Facebook and Snapchat accounts to changing the way Microsoft Windows is bundled on computers.

Under the rules of the tentative agreement, which is likely to be approved early next year and go into effect in 2018, “companies will not be allowed to divulge information that they have received for a particular purpose without the permission of the person concerned,” the parliament’s chief negotiator Jan Philipp Albrecht told the AP. “Consumers will have to give their explicit consent to the use of their data.”

Here are some of the other biggest changes in the regulation:

• Companies can be fined up to 4% of their global revenue by EU authorities for privacy violations. These violations could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars yearly for larger companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. EU officials say that maximum fines would only be imposed in serious cases or repeated infringements. National data-protection authorities will have the power to impose fines on companies directly, rather than having to go through courts, as is sometimes now the case.

• Anyone under 16 years old will require parental permission to set up social media accounts on services such as Instagram, Vine, YouTube, SnapChat, and Facebook; individual countries can lower that age to 13.

• The “Right to be Forgotten” will be codified across the continent, and users who feel Google and other search engines contain incorrect or outdated information about them, their personal lives, their businesses, or their activities in general can have them removed.

• Tech firms will be required to inform customers within 72 hours if their personal information has been breached.

