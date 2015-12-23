The Top Three Online Security Menaces You Should Worry About In 2016

It’s hard to know what the future will bring–unless you’re talking about online security. “We rarely see things that just sort of appear out of nowhere,” says Ryan Olson, intelligence director at enterprise security company Palo Alto Networks.

People will continue to be ill-prepared because the caution and vigilance—verging on paranoia—that are required to be safe online are not in most folks’ nature. “We are conditioned to be social, to collaborate,” says Geoff Webb, a VP at security firm Micro Focus, which specializes in preventing security breaches. “These are all good things . . . but they are absolutely, ruthlessly, and vigorously exploited by attackers.” Governments and marketers can exploit too, he warns.

We asked Olson, Webb, and Ondřej Vlček, COO of antivirus maker Avast, what new or growing dangers the public should watch out for in 2016. Three rose to the top: attacks on smartphones, ransomware that holds data or devices hostage, and leaks from new connected gadgets like TVs and home automation systems.

“It’s interesting to see how the bad guys are moving from the desktop environment, like the traditional viruses, the malware [malicious software] on Windows, or maybe on Mac,” says Vlček, “and more toward the mobile environment.” Mobile malware is progressing from isolated or theoretical to widespread and dangerous, especially on Apple’s iOS operating system, says Olson.

For example, Apple has opened up a program allowing corporations to create apps for their employees directly, without having to go through the App Store. Stealing or forging digital documents called certificates, which show that the app is from a trusted source, makes it easier to get malware onto devices. The danger has been around for a few years, says Olson, but it was first exploited in 2015 with a family of malware called WireLurker. Hackers are tricking phone owners on various platforms, too. For example, they offer apps or links to sites that promise ways to unlock new levels in games like Cut The Rope or Temple Run without paying, says Vlček. Clicking on mobile pop-up ads is a way to start downloads of these apps, says Olson.

A glance through security headlines in 2014 and 2015 turns up references to a boom in ransomware, including CryptoWall and CryptoLocker. These are forms of malware that infect PCs and Macs the way other baddies do, through bogus attachments or links or infected web pages. As with other malware, these attacks are also moving to mobile devices, says Olson. One of the earliest was SimpleLocker, which started to infect Android devices in 2014.

Rather than destroy or steal data, ransomware encrypts it, and then crooks demand payment to unlock the data. This is more innovative than an attack like stealing a credit card number, says Olson, because crooks don’t have to worry about anti-fraud measures that prevent them from using the card, nor do they have to go through the “cashing out” process of buying something with the stolen card info, having it shipped somewhere, and then selling it. These are all opportunities to get caught.