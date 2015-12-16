Today in Tabs: Look At These Rich Idiots Suffering On Mars

This is KTaBS FM, cominatcha ¡en vivo! from Phinney Ridge, Washington. Chad here, I’ll be working on my night moves all night, so just honk if you’re lonely, all right? Radio died for me when the local “all songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s” station changed formats to “Classic Hits” (i.e.: Journey, essentially) and then to Christian Contemporary. I just subscribed to Spotify because the only thing I ever discovered on KEXP was “Sister Jack” and by then it was far too late to leverage Spoon for cred. I am too lazy to organize my mostly illegally downloaded music library—it lives on an external HD so my laptop gets confused., I’m actually sitting with expensive headphones on, not listening to any music. I can listen to just about anything I want—but what do I want to listen to?

Now, a word from our sponsors.

how do people drown lmao just drink the water lol — me, an intellectual (@giftedteen) November 21, 2015

Poet and video artist Leena Joshi just put up new work on Vimeo, which I’m going to watch on repeat until I figure something out. Forbes is packaging their leadership seminar clickbait as if it were a picture book. Disclaimer—I only linked the Forbes article as a reference; I only clicked the Forbes article for lols. Carly Fiorina plays with dogs, snacks on Milk Bone, and claimed that President Obama has eaten dog? Of all the things this Tabs internship would entail, I never thought it would include searching for “has Obama eaten a dog.” If you figure out what the hell is going on here please get in touch. I think the point is to humanize her, but all I got out of it was that she does indeed have a Cruella de Vil vibe. Maybe she saw that “Drunk Girls Get Surprised With Puppies” thing and thought, “hey me too!”

Mahalo y’all,

~ya boy Chad~