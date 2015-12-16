Now You Know Who You’re Gonna Call (Officially)

If even a fraction of the joy with which director Paul Feig (Spy, Bridesmaids) is approaching everything regarding his Ghostbusters reboot ends up on screen, it will be exactly the experience fans are hoping for (and exactly the experience the knee-jerk haters are dreading). Feig continues to do things his way, treating every piece of info related to his version of the story with the same kind of reverence that a fan would, which is why he and Sony Pictures made sure the first official (read: not taken on set) photo of our new band of paranormal investigators popped up today on Ghostbusters fan site Proton Charging .

The image shows the badass foursome—returning Bridesmaids co-stars Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, with Saturday Night Live breakouts Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon—striking a pose backlit by on-brand green light (shades of Ecto-Cooler?)

The movie doesn’t come out until July 2016, but can a trailer be far behind? In the meantime, watch this. Yes, again.