Why My Startup Shouldn’t Choose Between Money And Mission

By almost any standards the startup in which I’m involved, Purple Carrot, has had a successful six weeks since our relaunch. We’re shipping more meals every week; customer feedback is almost entirely positive; very little has gone wrong (how great is that?); a round of funding is nearly complete, and that–combined with real income from our subscribers–is allowing the principals to take a breath, assess the overall picture, and move to the next phase before hitting the fundraising trail again.

This is all very encouraging. But as any startup person will tell you (and many have told me), the whole enterprise is about constant re-invention, and so we find ourselves struggling with a slew of high-impact questions. Whom do we hire first? Where do we physically settle? How do we move the mission forward while solidifying the business? How fast can we grow? How fast should we grow? And so on.

Those of us running the company have different roles, experiences, and priorities and–even more confounding–we get conflicting advice from our various gurus. It’s one thing to spout platitudes like “We’re not a business with a mission, we’re a mission with a business”–as if we were Trappist monks–but it’s another to start to assemble a broader team of people who understand both that there is a mission here and, within that context, that our top priority is to build a profitable company.

Every startup makes compromises, and I imagine that’s doubly true of self-described mission-driven companies like ours. That’s OK; almost everything in life involves compromise and most people, certainly most grownups, understand that. You can’t sell shoes at a reasonable price while giving away an equal number away for free without cutting costs somewhere; you may not be able to pay your dishwasher $20 an hour without cutting back a bit on your ingredient costs; you can’t try to source and sell responsibly raised food without selling high-profit organic junk food along the way; you can’t even make a “healthy” snack bar without an over-the-top sugar count–if you want to stay in business.

At the same time, it probably doesn’t pay to compromise too early, to surrender before the battle’s even been joined. We started this company because we wanted to sell terrific plant-based meals with responsibly sourced ingredients and the greenest packaging possible, while treating workers and the earth fairly. This alone would be an incredible achievement but we’re not a nonprofit, so let’s keep trying to do it while remaining attractive to investors and making a convincing argument that such a business can be sustainable–not only in an environmental sense, but in the sense of actually being profitable. This is no easy task, but it’s crucial. There is expensive stuff we need to do to grow the business and we’re developing a list of immediate priorities for our next stages–including a bigger office, since most of our leadership team is now sitting in a space smaller than a good-sized bathroom. But we can’t do those things at the expense of the mission, because without our mission, we don’t have a business.

We are not going to succeed if we follow one round of funding with another, forever, as many startups seem to do, growing until they fail. And yet there isn’t a clear model for us to follow: As no meal kit company has yet gone public, it’s impossible to know for certain which ones are truly profitable and what their internal costs are. We judge the most successful of them by how much money they’ve raised and how many meals they ship. Yet we know from our limited experience and common sense that the key to this business (and many others) working is not customer acquisition but customer retention. And there’s a big difference–who was it who first said “Selling dollar bills for 85 cents will get you a lot of customers, but it’s a terrible business”?

Amazon may not have been profitable for most of its existence (and was mocked for much of that time), but it created a sticky experience that made customer retention seem easy. What can a meal-kit company, which asks for regular, ongoing payment by customers–a company that’s more akin to a utility like cable or a service like Netflix than to a pay-per-order company like Amazon–do best to maximize customer retention?