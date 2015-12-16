Cumberbatch, Freeman, Anderson, And Elba Team Up In New BBC Drama Trailer

If you had a serious, twisted (and fictional) crime to solve, you couldn’t do much better than enlisting the combined forces of Sherlock Holmes, Dr. John Watson, DSI Stella Gibson, and DCI John Luther. The BBC Drama unit seems to think it’s a dream team too, according to a new trailer for the upcoming TV season that stars the four popular characters appearing to work on a case together.

The tense 60-second spot, developed by ad agency RKCR/Y&R, used post production techniques by VFX shop MPC to make Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman appear alongside The Fall’s Gillian Anderson and Luther’s Idris Elba. The makers used footage from the programs and audio from a previous series of Sherlock to create a mini-drama in its own right.

Each detective is sent to a derelict building where they’re somewhat surprised to find each other. A corpse is found in the building and the investigation begins. Sparks fly between alpha males Sherlock and Luther, and Watson is forced to intervene with a touch of his trademark sarcasm. As the spot unfolds, it becomes clear that all is not what it seems.

The trailer was released initially on social media, raising the hopes of some viewers who hoped it was a promo for an actual show with all four characters in it. We can dream.