7 Ways To Change The Subject More Effectively Than A Presidential Candidate

If you’ve watched any of the presidential debates, you’ve no doubt seen some bad examples of changing the subject. Whether the candidates completely ignore the question and talk about something unrelated or use an awkward transitional sentence, it’s uncomfortable and makes them look like they have something to hide.

You don’t have to be campaigning for president, however, to want to change the subject. Maybe you’re at a party and the conversation is getting old, or maybe you’ve been asked a question about a sensitive topic you don’t want to discuss. In public relations, changing the subject is called “bridging,” and communication experts say you can do it effortlessly if you follow a few steps:

A small shift can turn a conversation in a different direction, says Dianna Booher, author of What More Can I Say? Why Communication Fails and What to Do About It. When the talker pauses, ask, “What prompted your interest in the subject?” she suggests. As they elaborate, ask a further question about this train of thought.

“You will find a detail that surfaces a new topic that you can use to segue to a topic of your own,” she says. “They will never realize how the topic changed, and it always appears that they were the source of the topic change.”

If you want to exit a toxic conversation, the first step is to neutralize it, says Mike Rodriguez, author of Break Your Routines to Fix Your Life.

“The content is important to the person conveying it, so a big point is to acknowledge that you hear what they are saying,” he says.

Use a neutral transitional statement, such as “Everyone can relate to having challenges.” This neutralizes the subject and also reinforces to the person that you are listening to them, he says.