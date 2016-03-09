Small Talk Is Essential For Primate Bonding, However Boring It Might Be

Talking about the weather in the elevator may never have seemed something essential to society. But a new study shows that idle chit-chat may be an evolved behavior that helps bonding.

The research, from Princeton university, suggests that small talk might be similar to grooming, an essential primate bonding activity, with the advantage that talking can be done at a distance and while engaged in another activity.

Humans may be the only primates to engage in semantic conversation about how hard it was to find a parking space outside the restaurant, or whether those Eagles will lose the sports championship again, and it’s their own damn fault, but other primates also vocalize in a similar manner.

Lemurs “groom at a distance” through vocal exchanges, says the study, in order to bond. While foraging for food, for example, they call back and forth with their closest friends whenever they get separated.

The lemurs also chat constantly when not out foraging. Studying at Duke University’s lemur center, the research team found that even though the lemurs engaged in back and forth conversations with each other, they only chatted to lemurs they had already bonded with through frequent physical grooming. The researchers saw that when a lemur called out, only those that it had bonded with previously would answer.

“Talking is a social lubricant, not necessarily done to convey information, but to establish familiarity,” lead author Ipek Kulahci says. “I think these vocalizations are equivalent to the chitchat that we do”

This means that talking about the weather or wondering out loud whether that actor and that other actor’s husband are really having an affair, is important to our social relationships. Dull small talk helps us to get familiar with each other, and it may be the act itself that is important, not the content.