How Effective Is It To Vet The Social Media Activity Of Visa Applicants?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is experimenting with several ways to analyze such online activity as part of the visa review process. The update comes in the wake of criticism about the failure of government officials to review the social media activity of San Bernardino shooter Tashfeen Malik, who received a visa last year despite violent messages in her postings. Malik used a pseudonym and strict privacy settings, according to U.S. law enforcement, so her activity would not have been found under the new pilot programs.

DHS confirmed to ABC News that it already has three pilot programs in place to analyze social media, but that they aren’t widespread. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee is said to be working on legislation that would require online information such as social media activity to be reviewed as part of the background check process for visa applicants.

ABC News claims that in the past, a secret government policy had prevented immigration officials from analyzing visa applicants’ social media activity. These pilot programs might signal a broader policy shift, in which background checks that involve social media tracking become routine.

It remains to be seen whether DHS would analyze private activity, as well as public posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other sites. Accessing private messages is difficult: The government would need to subpoena the social media site and wait for the request to be approved or denied. In an effort to be transparent, these companies in recent years have listed the number of information requests from government agencies that they receive.

Some technology experts are skeptical that this strategy will bear results. One tech company employee based in Washington, D.C., who requested anonymity, says it’s unlikely that DHS will gain much headway in the fight against terrorism by analyzing tweets and Facebook posts. “The idea that every single visa applicant would have a social media history scrubbed by DHS or the U.S. State Department in any language is unrealistic,” the person said, adding that Congress has floated many ideas in the wake of the attack–and not all of them are practical.

The employee cited the example of an individual from the Netherlands applying for a visa. “Imagine that this person had 8,000 protected posts on a locked Twitter account, and many thousands more messages on Facebook. First DHS would need a court order. If they get that, they’d have to find someone who speaks Dutch. That person would need to read through thousands of tweets and posts to make a determination.”