In 2015, pot began to grow up. With legalization elections anticipated next November for between 5 and 10 states, companies are thinking about how to attract new customers, especially older and female ones. It’s too early to know for sure just how well their efforts are working, but they have released products that seem more informed by attractive, minimalist design than by the drug’s more familiar seedy image. Call it the sex-toy strategy.

With that in mind, here are some gift ideas for the grown-up stoner in your life:

Colorado-based Mary’s Nutritionals sells transdermal patches containing a chemical found in hemp and marijuana, called cannabidiol (CBD) which fans believe have medicinal properties. (According to the U.S. government, hemp is defined as marijuana with only a tiny amount of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient.) The brand’s black and white “ye olde apothekary shoppe” motif harkens back to the early 20th century, when marijuana was commonly prescribed as a medicine. These products are non-psychoactive and can be shipped across state lines.

The company’s sister brand, Mary’s Medicinals, does contain THC. It can be purchased in five legal states but not transported across state lines. The company also sells a non-cannabis product called Mary’s Rescue, which claims to help people who have overindulged.

In the related topicals category, the Denver company Apothecanna sells cannabis beauty and skincare products, many of which can also be mailed nationwide. Apothecanna’s Pain Creme, which contains THC, is the rubdown used by Denver’s LoDo Massage Studio for its “mile high massage.”

Strict rules govern cannabis advertising, which leaves packaging as one of the ways companies can make themselves look top shelf. California company Terra Tech has launched IVXX, a brand of marijuana products handsomely presented for the cigar lounge crowd. Meanwhile, Hepburn’s makes pre-rolled joints that come in attractive tins decorated with a picture of Alice and the caterpillar. Both of these products are only available to California medical card holders.

Or, you can send someone away for the weekend. It wasn’t until this month that Colorado’s tourism office admitted that legalization might be an attraction for some flatlanders. At the moment, the state has only a handful of establishments where a curious visitor can have a puff. But marijuana could grow into another green rush cottage industry. Bud and Breakfast is an Airbnb-like service that enables travelers to book pot-friendly accommodation with an emphasis on Colorado and the U.S. West Coast. For those who prefer hotels, the site KushTourism is a clearinghouse for inns and hotels that cater to pot users.