Winter Is (Still) Coming… And It’s Going To Be Harsh

Don’t get too used to the unseasonably warm weather across most of the U.S. in November and December. Frigid temperatures and some heavy storms are predicted for the New Year, from January through March, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, which updated its El Niño forecast last week.

NOAA Deputy Director Mike Halpert explained that the current 2015-2016 El Niño, announced last March, has the potential to be a record-setting event, equally or even more powerful than one of the strongest El Niños on record in the winter of 1997-98. That El Niño was called “one of the most significant climatic events of the century” by the NOAA.

El Niño, meaning “Little Boy” or “Christ Child” in Spanish, was coined by fisherman from the West Coast of South America in the 19th century to describe the Pacific Ocean’s tendency to become warmer every few years. It causes extreme weather globally.

The warm and balmy December days that we’ve been enjoying have nothing to do with El Niño, Halpert said. “We are seeing a positive arctic oscillation (AO) since the beginning of November, and while it has certainly been mild across the country, it is not really something that we could necessarily attribute to El Niño. The AO is probably playing a bigger role at this time.”

In short, AO is the term used to describe the cold winds that circulate counterclockwise around the Arctic at around 55°N latitude. When it is in a positive mode, these winds remain confined mostly to the Arctic region instead of moving south.

So what can we expect come January through March? Quite possibly severe flooding.

“The winter does favor above normal precipitation across the entire southern part of the U.S., from California to Florida and along the East Coast to southern New England,” Halpert said. “During the handful of stronger El Niño episodes that we have seen over the past 50 years, regions across the southern United States have experienced periods of heavy precipitation and flooding. This includes California and along the Gulf Coast. During both the 1982-1983 and 1997-1998 episodes, we saw a significant increase in the number and intensity of extreme weather events which resulted in numerous instances of flooding.”