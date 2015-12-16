Netflix Ran A Campaign Ad For Frank Underwood During Last Night’s GOP Debate

Last night saw CNN air the 7,235th eighth GOP presidential debate of the 2016 campaign season. The unknowns entering the debate represented a fairly consistent set of questions: Would Donald Trump and Ted Cruz continue their beef onstage? Would things get weird? Would America, in fact, be made great again? But one question fewer people probably had on their minds was: How would Frank Underwood feel about the proceedings?

Underwood, of course, is the devious, scheming president played with scenery-chewing glee by Kevin Spacey and his sonorous Southern accent on Netflix’s smash House of Cards. And during last night’s debate, the star of the Netflix series used 30 seconds of ad space to make an announcement–dressed in all of the trappings of an actual political campaign ad–about the show’s upcoming fourth season. The eighth intra-party debate of a campaign season that still has six weeks to go before anybody can actually win any delegates isn’t usually considered a hot time to advertise announcements regarding high-profile, prestigious media properties like House of Cards, but the lure of the actual political event apparently proved as tantalizing to Netflix as the opportunity to shove [season two spoiler] in front of a moving subway train did to the fictional president.

Amid the shots of the heartland and hardworking Americans engaging in some respectable labor, buttressed by feel-good imagery of our troops and new days rising over our great cities, Spacey–who seems to enjoy dropping into his Frank Underwood character whenever possible–informed debate viewers that he’s “just getting started.” Those who want to binge on an even less realistic version of American politics can await March 4, and follow up their Super Tuesday with a super Friday. And at the very least, a slogan like “FU2016” is a sentiment that might actually unite America.