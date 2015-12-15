advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Morning After Your Company’s Holiday Party – The Outtakes!

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The worst part of your company’s holiday party? The morning after. We invited some New York comedians to help show all the hilarious, uncomfortable things that can occur the morning after your company’s holiday party. Here are some of the outtakes, enjoy!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life