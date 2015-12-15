Today in Tabs: Light The Tabs On Fire

Luke, I am your parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode.parentNode — Vijith Assar (@vijithassar) December 14, 2015

While science has determined that a 2-degree rise in average global temperature would lead to “a future of devastating consequences,” the toadstools that have sprouted in William F. Buckley’s foul, clammy shadow at The National Review thought they’d debunk all that with a graph showing a 110 degree temperature range:

If you need it, The Washington Post’s Philip Bump explained why this graph is idiotic, and the graphics team at Businessweek used the same strategy to prove that every year between 1900 and 2040 is pretty much the year 2000.

Hard News: Local men do not like Star Wars. Doctor has name. Nudes largely kept hidden beneath clothing. Horse snubbed. Poll kjlsadgsfka;sjasd. Slack Shop, or: “Shlop.” Vox discovered the very last thing we should be worried about, so you know where the end of that list is now. And Hotels are booking rooms with Airbnb, leading many to wonder what the hell is the point of anything at all.

Motherboard’s Joshua Kopstein observed that creating a national drone registry is incredibly absurd in a nation that refuses to register guns.

New York State locked up Eddie Davison in a psych ward and falsely labeled him a sex offender. Now it wants him to pay $2 million for the privilege.

Felix Biederman and Virgil Texas turned in some important service journalism, enumerating the nine canonical ways to deny that you are mad on the internet.