Today in Tabs: Light The Tabs On Fire

Jack Shafer says it’s ok to cover Donald Trump incessantly so here we go again. At a rally in Las Vegas last night, increasingly violent and deranged supporters of the luxuriously healthy demagogue yelled things like “light the motherfucker on fire” and “Sieg heil” as protesters were dragged out by either security thugs or just regular freelance thugs. Gawker’s ace political newshound Sam Biddle broke the story, reporting on McKay Coppins’s tweets. BuzzFeed was beaten to the scoop but managed to file 20 minutes later, with Michelle Broder Van Dyke reporting on McKay Coppins’s tweets. Mic’s Luke Brinker followed up this morning, reporting on McKay Coppins’s tweets. And even those weary dinosaurs of print and TV managed to get in on the story, with the LA Times’s Kurtis Lee and NBC’s Benjy Sarlin somehow reporting on their own tweets, which is obviously why legacy media is losing.
— Vijith Assar (@vijithassar) December 14, 2015
While science has determined that a 2-degree rise in average global temperature would lead to “a future of devastating consequences,” the toadstools that have sprouted in William F. Buckley’s foul, clammy shadow at The National Review thought they’d debunk all that with a graph showing a 110 degree temperature range:
The only #climatechange chart you need to see. https://t.co/XWPo00GulS
(h/t @powerlineUS) pic.twitter.com/QcrN2fCouT
— National Review (@NRO) December 14, 2015
If you need it, The Washington Post’s Philip Bump explained why this graph is idiotic, and the graphics team at Businessweek used the same strategy to prove that every year between 1900 and 2040 is pretty much the year 2000.
#postyourfavoritestarwarscharacter pic.twitter.com/Gyz7Bl9sBx
— Quantian (@quantian1) December 14, 2015
Hard News: Local men do not like Star Wars. Doctor has name. Nudes largely kept hidden beneath clothing. Horse snubbed. Poll kjlsadgsfka;sjasd. Slack Shop, or: “Shlop.” Vox discovered the very last thing we should be worried about, so you know where the end of that list is now. And Hotels are booking rooms with Airbnb, leading many to wonder what the hell is the point of anything at all.
Motherboard’s Joshua Kopstein observed that creating a national drone registry is incredibly absurd in a nation that refuses to register guns.
New York State locked up Eddie Davison in a psych ward and falsely labeled him a sex offender. Now it wants him to pay $2 million for the privilege.
Felix Biederman and Virgil Texas turned in some important service journalism, enumerating the nine canonical ways to deny that you are mad on the internet.
And one of those things that could only ever be published by The Awl, here’s Jordan Hall with Cormac McCarthy’s “Home Alone.”
everyone who has written a freelance essay for vox has to live in a house together next year. victorian couple, animal guy, all of em
— Max Read (@max_read) December 15, 2015
Intern José is suddenly regretting busting out such a good intern tab on a Monday and leaving himself nowhere to go this week but down. Let’s watch the decline together.
Screaming Females did an interview explaining what it’s like to be a career independent musician in the U.S. Executive summary: it’s a pain in the ass, which is why I’m quitting music to become an Internet writer.1 Or maybe, like the band, I could work hard, advocate for working musicians, and create networks among like-minded people in order to create a world that I want to live in. But I mean, that sounds hard. Nope, it’s hot takes for me!
I like it when someone says that they support a thing in order to explain their actions, which are to not support the thing. Like when the mayor of Seattle explains that he supports workers’ rights to unionize but not a bill to allow Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize.
“While I am truly flattered to learn that Drake fucks with me, I nevertheless wish to make clear that neither I nor any of my woes was involved in any way in the making of the ‘Hotline Bling’ video.” —James Turrell
For some reason Stereogum posted a “Hotline Bling” retrospective accompanied by a cringe supercut meant to show how “everywhere” the track was this year. But they also linked to “Why Can’t We Live Together,” which was sampled in “Bling.” So we’re good. Not sure whether I should be disappointed or relieved that Drake’s label forgot to submit it for Grammy consideration. Isn’t that what labels are for? What even is a clerical error” anyway?
Roseanne has a new Internet show. Looks like Sun Ra had a baby with the guy at herbs house.
I’ve always said that the Intern Tab is about the Goddess Ganja. Oh also I flat-out stole that Motherboard drone tab from José, sorry about that.
Today’s Podcast: Pilot is basically the “Everything Changes” of podcasts.
Today’s Song: Radiohead, “Planet Telex“
~Today we are engaged in a final, all-out battle between communistic atheism and Tabs~
Today in Tabs is the "Nothing Changes" of newsletters.
Lol. -RF