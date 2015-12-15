The Morning After Your Company’s Holiday Party

The worst part of your company’s holiday party? The morning after. We invited some New York comedians to help us show the myriad of ways the morning after your holiday party can be uncomfortable — from not being able to make eye contact with your colleagues, to maybe hooking up with someone you can’t quite remember, to the accidental overshare, watch this video and use it as a cautionary tale!
Written by: Michelle Markowitz &Scott Mebus
Directed by: Scott Mebus
Performers:
Willy Appelman
Becky Chicoine
Allen Enlow
Johnathan Fernandez
Adam Harrington
Katie Hartman
Tessa Hersh
Akilah Hughes
Michelle Markowitz
David Ross
Ashley Wilens
Becky Yamamoto