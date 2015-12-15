Which Star Wars Character Shares Your Spotify Listening Habits?

You’ve already re-watched the original trilogy. You’ve eaten the ice cream . You’ve played the video game . You’ve decorated your Google experience . You’ve built all the Lego . And there’s STILL two days to go until you can actually use the tickets you bought two months ago to actually see The Force Awakens. You need something else to kill the time. Spotify knows this.

That’s why you can now find out which Star Wars character your Spotify account says you are based on musical tastes and listening habits. Then you can share your results across all your social feeds, and of course the results page even has a quick link to buy more movie tickets. The company offered a hint at what might be in your future, “Pro-tip, if you listen to a lot of 80s hair metal then you will probably get Chewbacca.”

Me? I got Finn. Listen to the Finn Spotify playlist below.