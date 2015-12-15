Facebook Moves In On Yelp’s Turf With Discovery Site For Local Services

Facebook is quietly testing a new site to help you find highly rated businesses in your area.

Head over to Facebook.com/services for a basic–but cleanly designed–site that features a search tool to find local plumbers, pharmacists, photographers, spas, schools, and more.

Users can click on a category such as “spa, beauty, and personal care in San Francisco” to view a list of vendors and reviews. At present, Facebook doesn’t seem to be highlighting businesses that your Facebook friends have “liked” or reviewed positively on the social network.

“We’re in the early stages of testing a way for people to easily find more Pages for the services they’re interested in,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Facebook is following in the footsteps of Amazon and Google by connecting its users with professional services in their area. If it opts to move forward with this service, the company will also face competition from established referral and directory companies like Yelp and Angie’s List, as well as fast-growing San Francisco-based upstart Thumbtack.

The new site was first spotted by the blog Search Engine Land.