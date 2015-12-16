The Ampersand Illustrated 32 Different Ways

What’s more deliriously wonderful for the design-obsessed than an adult coloring book? How about a typographic adult coloring book, in which you are mindfully asked to color in ampersands: that in-between logogram that sinuously combines an e and a t into one contortionist ligature?

The Ampersand Colouring Book is a slim little volume by U.K.-based illustrator Tim Easley, currently being sold from the artist’s own Etsy shop. It features 32 separate illustrations, each one featuring a totally unique ampersand waiting to be filled in: ampersands made of bricks, blocks, skulls, boomboxes, and many, many more.

What’s the appeal of ampersands? Easley told Creative Bloq it was because of their tweener status. “I’ve always loved the ampersand because it’s kinda like the weird sibling of the ABCs. Not quite punctuation, not quite a letter, but everyone uses them and knows what they are,” he explained. According to Easley, the genesis of the coloring book came from doing client work. “I thought of doing a coloring book when I was drawing outlines for ampersand illustrations that I was turning into prints, and I often liked the outlines just as much as the finished pieces.”

The Ampersand Colouring Book is available for around $15 here. Fingers crossed it’s soon followed by a coloring book for us @ symbol enthusiasts.