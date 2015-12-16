Watch: Four Drones Keep Two Nude Dancers SFW In Carefully Choreographed Ad

Full disclosure: even though it’s impossible, I’m the guy who’s always secretly hoping the censor boxes slip whenever they’re employed to obscure prime time nudity. Japanese retailer Buyma has turned such pervy anticipation into a choreographed art form, by censoring two nude ballet dancers in real time with hovering, pre-programmed drones.

Dancing to a remixed Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky, the two ballet dancers move in perfect harmony through their choreographed piece. Their motions are as poetic as they would be pornographic, if not for the drones carrying translucent white sheets, obscuring our view of jiggling genitals, bouncing breasts, and flopping penises. Things get so crazy by the end that four constantly moving drones are needed to keep things PG.

I don’t want to spoil the ad for you, but I will say the reveal at the end is very clever, right before the ad’s tagline (Buy Clothes) hits the screen. It’s amazing to me that, even through selective editing, these four drones never once let as much as a nipple flash, while every time I’m in a room with a drone, they end up spectacularly falling prey to accident within minutes. The drone operators behind the scenes of this ad are better artists than the dancers!

