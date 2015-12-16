Killer Mike’s 6-Part Interview with Bernie Sanders Is What We All Need Right Now

Killer Mike, half of the rap duo Run the Jewels and one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People , has been winning 2015 on the political and social justice front, hands down.

He’s managed to extend conversations that he spits in his raps on topics like police brutality and economic inequality to universities including MIT and Morehouse and shows like Real Time with Bill Maher. His brass tacks, highly-informed rhetoric is shaping views in the black community and beyond, and now he’s aiming to influence the 2016 presidential election with his endorsement of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. In a series of six videos, Killer Mike sits down with Sanders in his barbershop The Swap Shop during a recent rally in Atlanta for wide-ranging discussions on democracy, health care, social issues, gun control, and more.

And trust, the insights and truths that Killer Mike and Sanders drop are definitely worth a fist-bump. Check out the video series in the slide show above.