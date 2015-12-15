Get Your First Clues About “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them”

During a week where many people have reached critical levels of Star Wars overload, Warner Bros. has released the first look at an entire movie based around a book that was listed on Harry Potter’s freshman syllabus in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Yes, for real.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is officially here, based on the spinoff book Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wrote (under the pseudonym Newt Scamander) to benefit the Comic Relief charity. Director David Yates, who oversaw the last four Potter films, is back behind the camera, and the cast includes Eddie Redmayne as beast-finder Newt Scamander alongside Inherent Vice breakout star Katherine Waterston, Colin Farrell, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, and Ron Perlman as a “goblin gangster who runs a magical speakeasy in 1920s Manhattan” because of course.

Fantastic Beasts doesn’t come around until November of 2016, so expect a lot more information to come forward about how this story fits into the larger Potter universe, and whether or not this means that the 2016 incoming freshman class of Hogwarts can now just see the movie rather than read the book.