Should I Quit My Job To Pursue A Grad Program Abroad?

I started working at a big company this past April. I have a great job with big responsibilities and challenges, which I love. But I’ve just been granted a scholarship to study in Germany for my master’s degree. I know that I have many opportunities to grow in this company, and for my age, I think it’s a great accomplishment to be in the position I’m in. But studying overseas has been a goal of mine for a while. What should I do?

Even though you’re happy with your current job, you applied to this program for a reason, right? It’s OK to love your job but still be curious about what other opportunities are out there—it’s how you learn and grow! What it sounds like to me is that you really want to study abroad, but you’re nervous about taking the risk.

Amy Poehler has said, “Taking risks and making choices is what makes life exciting.” Leaving a job that you’re happy with can be completely terrifying, because you’re pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone and moving into the unknown. But think about it, studying in Germany could end up leading you to opportunities you didn’t even know were possible.

Of course, it sounds like you’ll be just fine sticking with your current position, but you have to ask yourself: Is that really something you’d want to pass up?

