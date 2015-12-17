Why It’s Time To Stop Calling Unicorns “Unicorns”

Unicorns–private companies valued at $1 billion or greater–have taken a beating in the second half of 2015. Look no further than the latest tech IPOs from onetime unicorns Square and Match . Both companies’ comparatively chilly valuations hint that the hype around unicorns is overblown, as observers have rushed to point out . But the reason why is at least partly a matter of semantics, which we all have the power to change.

In most cases, saying something is “just semantics” means it doesn’t really matter. This isn’t one of those cases. Lately, the term “unicorn” has been thrown around so carelessly that it largely deserves the stigma it’s earned. The label has turned into a divisive misnomer. At one point, it was a sensible designation for a certain kind of company and (to some extent) served a useful purpose. But today there are more than 140 unicorns. That’s quite a lot of horned equines crowding the mythological startup stable.

I should know. My own company, Apttus, was recently named a unicorn. Every company grows in its own way, and truth be told, my fellow founders and I weren’t all that well acquainted with either the hype or the acrimony that the label drew before we found it being applied to us.

It’s time to start making clearer distinctions. Much the way all wildlife isn’t the same, all unicorn companies don’t share the same degree of long-term promise. No one’s interests are best served by prescribing the same, one-size-fits-all outlook to such a wide breadth of startups. And judging a category by valuation alone isn’t just unfairly harming the reputations of the companies concerned. It’s also exaggerating the popular impression of a tech bubble that’s ready to burst.

To set things right, we need to re-examine three of the most tried-and-true criteria for assessing companies: