Has The Black List Changed Hollywood?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The Black List has surfaced scripts of Oscar-winning films like The King’s Speech and Slumdog Millionaire and has no doubt impacted how Hollywood is choosing its screenplays. As The Black List founder and CEO Franklin Leonard explains, superheroes and remakes aren’t the only box office draws these days.

