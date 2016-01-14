What Genetically Engineered Animal Will Land On Your Dinner Plate Next?

It took two decades for the first genetically engineered animal to get approved for your dinner. Now that AquAdvantage salmon –with DNA engineered from three species–is moving forward, more genetically modified meat is likely to follow. But it’s not clear how long that will take.

Outside the United States, bacon might be next. Researchers at Seoul National University tweaked a gene in pigs that makes them super-muscly, yielding more pork per giant pig butt. Now, the scientists hope to sell their modified pig sperm to farmers in China, where engineered food can sometimes move to market more quickly.

Unlike the newly approved salmon, the pig’s DNA is simply “edited,” taking out a single gene rather than bringing in new genetic material from another animal. That might make it easier for regulators to approve it.

Still, in the U.S., it’s not clear when, exactly, more GM meat might make it to market. Consumers hate the idea; the FDA received two million comments about the salmon, more than they’ve gotten for any other single issue. Dozens of supermarkets and restaurants, from Safeway to Red Lobster, have said that they won’t buy the fish once it’s available.

The complicated, ultra-long regulatory process means few companies are willing to try to bring genetically modified meat to market. “If you don’t have a fixed timeline to get a regulatory decision back, it provides a very unpredictable pathway for a company that might want to commercialize,” says Alison Van Eenennaam, an animal scientist at the University of California, Davis. “When there’s no obvious market and it’s going to cost–I think it cost them $85 million in 20 years–it’s not exactly an attractive path to follow.”

So why bother? In the case of the salmon, the new farmed fish uses fewer resources to grow; it eats much less food and can be grown in tanks on land, something that’s normally too energy intensive.

For other animals, genetic engineering for disease resistance could also drastically save resources, and might be one way to help meet a skyrocketing global demand for meat more sustainably.