Furiously Going Where No Man Has Gone Before: The ‘Star Trek Beyond’ Trailer is Here

Rather than throwing up their hands and simply showing a black-and-white montage of J.J. Abrams pics set to Adele’s “Hello,” Paramount has come out swinging with its first post-Abrams Star Trek adventure, Star Trek Beyond.

Set to the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” (a callback to the opening scene of the 2009 Star Trek, when boy Kirk steals his step-dad’s ride)…

…the Beyond trailer bears the unmistakable imprint of new director Justin “Fast & Furious” Lin. It’s light on the “space exploration/contemplation of man’s place in the universe” and heavy on “explosions, quips, and action.” Of course, a lot of people were upset with Abrams when he brought a light touch to the original reboot (and some others claimed all he did was, ironically enough, repurpose Star Wars), but at least returning franchise stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, and Simon Pegg (who has a writing credit) appear to be having fun.

Of course, this being 2015 and Star Trek being a beloved fan property, the trailer was immediately met with much hang-wringing and snark on Twitter. Some of the choice comments:

Will Star Trek Beyond reinvigorate a franchise that took a tumble with the uneven Star Trek Into Darkness? Or will it spiral further now that Abrams he’s moved on to his avowed true love? We’ll have to wait until 2016 to find out….