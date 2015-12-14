Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, And More Turned into Superheroes by Marvel and espnW

As the Internet has found itself engulfed in a silly debate about whether the most dominant female athlete is more worthy of the title of “sportsperson of the year” than a horse, one pleasant side effect is that we are at least talking about female athletes. There are many of them, but outside of Serena Williams and Ronda Rousey, we don’t spend nearly as much time discussing them as we do their male counterparts. But at the end of a year that saw Williams continue to play at an unprecedented level, Rousey live out the plot of Rocky 3, the USWNT win the World Cup, Jen Welter and Sarah Thomas break into the boy’s club that is the NFL as coach and ref, and Simone Biles prepare to become a household name in next year’s Olympics, there are a lot of women doing heroic things in sports.