How To Be The Person Who Never Misses A Deadline

I’ll be the first one to admit that in certain areas of my life, I have fallen into a pattern of lateness. In fact, as I type these very words, this piece is late, and I can almost feel my editor’s fingers stretching toward her keyboard to send me an all-too-kind email, the heart of which will be, “Yo Kelsey, get your ish together!” Missing deadlines is upsetting, frustrating, moronic, inconsiderate . . . and all too easy. I remember the tipping point in college. It’s 4 a.m., you’re hustling to finish a paper for your 8 a.m. class, and as the effects of the 4-Hour Energy you took at midnight begin to fade, the thought creeps in: “What would actually happen if I didn’t turn this in on time?” Unfortunately, you quickly realize the answer is most likely nothing. At worse, you’re down half a letter grade, and we all know how vital grades are (HAHA) .

But now that I feel those same bad habits slipping into my (semi-)real (semi-)adult life, it’s a huge problem. Being late doesn’t just hurt my own meaningless grades anymore, it inconveniences others and infringes upon their valuable time. I am furious when a friend shows up late to a planned meeting (a veritable epidemic of our generation), so why should turning an article in late be different? It shouldn’t. And since I am certain others suffer from this problem as well, here are some ways we can work to remedy our bad habits together.

This is the alpha and omega of my punctuality problem: I want to say yes to everything, so I end up overcommitted. Professional organizer Christina Hidek sees this all the time. “I’ve found that with professionals who are educated and smart, there’s a tendency to think that they can do it all, and this leads to people trying to do more than time can really allow for, causing lateness,” she says. Whenever you find yourself wanting to say yes to something you know you don’t have time for right now, think of this quote from Cosmo legend Kate White, “You don’t have to do everything at once. Think of yourself as a serial achiever—you’ve got time!”

If overcommitting is the alpha and omega of my lateness, underestimating is the entire remainder of the Greek alphabet. The problem is, I’m not lying through my teeth when I say, “I’ll have it done by 7 p.m.”—I genuinely believe that I will. This is because I consistently underestimate how long it will take me to do something (or in a less flattering version of events, overestimating my own ability). “Start keeping track of your time, looking at how long tasks actually took to complete versus how long you thought it would take,” Hidek says. “Once you see the time difference, make an adjustment where needed to allow for enough time.” Consider it done.

If these first two aren’t your particular problem, be honest about what is. Sue Cook, counselor at Family TLC, offered some possible explanations: “Are you in denial, thinking it is not a problem? Are you too busy? Do you work to deadlines that are unrealistic? Are you easily distracted? Do you break your promise to yourself? Once you know why you are late, then you can implement the ‘how’ to stop it.” For example, Hidek adds, if you’re late getting out the door in the morning because you’re rushing around, get more done the night before—shower, clothes, hair, breakfast, and so on.

According to Steve Levinson, PhD, clinical psychologist and president of Behavioral Dynamics, the habit of being late is cultivated by a lack of consequences. “The key to breaking a late habit is to take deliberate, specific, and creative action to make it really feel necessary to be on time,” he says. He gives a rather extreme example of someone who consistently puts off his tax returns until the last minute. To be more prompt, the guy writes an inflammatory letter to the IRS that would get him in trouble, seals and addresses it, and gives it to a friend with strict instruction to mail it on March 1—unless he replaces the envelope with his completed tax return. That’ll do, that’ll do. It doesn’t need to something that dramatic, of course, but find a way to hold yourself to the deadlines you set.