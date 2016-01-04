Your Creative Calendar: 67 Things To Do, See, and Hear In January

Around this time last year, Co.Create put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is the weirdest month of the year for movies. Perhaps you’ll recall that this study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache. It is with no small pleasure that we announce Hollywood has indeed done it again, releasing into the wild a flock of flicks that could only come out during the dead of winter–including Michael Bay’s Benghazi biopic, 13 Hours. Worry not, however, because even though January’s movies form a typically mixed bag of nuts, this month’s music and TV offerings will still likely take over your brain like an Oregonian wildlife refuge. Here’s what you’ll be watching and listening to while waiting out winter.
Movies In Theaters
- The Forest, opens January 8th.
- 400 Days, opens January 12th.
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, opens January 15th.
- Ride Along 2, opens January 15th
- Band of Robbers, opens January 15th.
- The Benefactor, opens January 15th.
- Moonwalkers, opens January 15th.
- The 5th Wave, opens January 22nd.
- The Boy, opens January 22nd.
- Mojave, opens January 22nd.
- Prescription Thugs, opens January 22nd.
- The Finest Hours, opens January 29th.
Albums You Should Hear
- David Bowie – Blackstar, out on January 8th.
- Panic! At the Disco- Death Of A Bachelor, out on January 15th.
- Eleanor Friedberger – New View, out on January 22nd.
- Mystery Jets – Curve Of The Earth, out on January 22nd.
- Savages – Adore Life, out on January 22nd.
- Shearwater – Jet Plane And Oxbow, out on January 22nd.
- Suede – Night Thoughts, out on January 22nd.
- Tortoise – The Catastrophist, out on January 22nd.
- Ty Segall – Emotional Mugger, out on January 22nd.
- Bloc Party – Hymns, out on January 29th.
- Sia – This Is Acting, out on January 29th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Bordertown, premieres January 3rd on Fox.
- Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, premieres January 3rd on Fox.
- Downton Abbey, premieres January 3rd on PBS.
- Galavant, premieres January 3rd on ABC.
- The Breaks, premieres January 4th on VH1.
- Superstore, premieres January 4th on NBC.
- Telenovela, premieres January 4th on NBC.
- Pitch Slapped, premieres January 5th on Lifetime.
- The Shannara Chronicles, premieres January 5th on MTV.
- It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, premieres January 6th on FX.
- Man Seeking Woman, premieres January 6th on FX.
- People’s Choice Awards 2016, premieres January 6th on CBS.
- Angel From Hell, premieres January 7th on CBS.
- Todd Margaret, premieres January 7th on IFC.
- 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, premieres January 10th on NBC.
- Second Chance, premieres January 13th on Fox.
- Teachers, premieres January 13th on TV Land.
- Colony, premieres January 14th on USA.
- Idiotsitter, premieres January 14th on Comedy Central.
- Workaholics, premieres January 14th on Comedy Central.
- Angie Tribeca, premieres January 17th on TBS.
- Billions, premieres January 17th on Showtime.
- 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, premieres January 17th on A&E.
- War & Peace, premieres January 18th on A&E.
- Baskets, premieres January 21st on FX.
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, premieres January 21st on The CW.
- Portlandia, premieres January 21st on IFC.
- Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend, premieres January 23rd on HBO.
- The X-Files, premieres January 24th on Fox.
- Lucifer, premieres January 25th on Fox.
- The Magicians, premieres January 25th on Syfy.
- You, Me and the Apocalypse, premieres January 28th on NBC.
- American Masters: Mike Nichols, premieres January 29th on PBS.
- Grease: Live!, premieres January 31st on Fox.
Books to Read
- How to Be Alive by Colin Beavan, out on January 5th.
- The Past: A Novel by Tessa Hadley, out on January 5th.
- The Cinematic Legacy of Frank Sinatra by David Wills, out on January 5th.
- The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson, out on January 19th.
- The End of Average by L. Todd Rose, out on January 19th.
- Moonlight Over Paris by Jennifer Robson, out on January 19th.
- The Things We Keep by Sally Hepworth, out on January 19th.
Places To Go
- The No Pants Subway Ride is on January 10. It can’t be worse than SantaCon.
- The New York WIld Film Festival is January 28-30 at The Explorer’s Club.
- The Outsider Art Fair returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion January 21-24.
- Sundance Film Festival starts January 21st in Park City, Utah.
- National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko Nevada on January 25th – 30th.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Downton Abbey: Nick Briggs, Carnival Film & Television Limited for Masterpiece; Colony: Isabella Vosmikova, courtesy of USA Network; The Shannara Chronicles: Kirsty Griffin, courtesy of MTV; Lucifer: Brendan Meadows, courtesy of FOX; Superstore: Chris Haston, courtesy of NBC; Second Chance: Justin Stephens, courtesy of FOX; Angie Tribeca: courtesy of TBS, Turner Media; Always Sunny…: Patrick McElhenney, courtesy of FX; Bordertown: courtesy of FOX; Billions: Jeff Neumann, courtesy of SHOWTIME; Teachers: Richard Foreman, Jr., courtesy of TVLand; X Files: Frank Ockenfels, courtesy of FOX; War & Peace: Laurie Sparham, courtesy of Lifetime; Whitney Cummings: Scott McDermott, courtesy of HBO; Sherlock Holmes: Robert Viglasky, Hartswood Films and BBC Wales for BBC One and Masterpiece; Man Seeking Woman: Michael Gibson, courtesy of FXX; Portlandia: Augusta Quirk, courtesy of IFC; Magicians: Rodolfo Martinez, courtesy of Syfy; Grease Live!: courtesy of FOX; Cooper Barrett: Joe Viles, courtesy of FOX; The Forest: James Dittiger, courtesy of Gramercy Pictures; Telenovela: Jordin Althaus, courtesy of NBC; Idiotsitter: Ron Batzdorff, courtesy of Comedy Central; Mojave: courtesy of A24; TJ Miller: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Ricky Gervais: Todd Antony, courtesy of NBC; Todd Margaret: Colin Hutton, courtesy of IFC; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: courtesy of CW Press; The Rap Game: courtesy of Lifetime; Workaholics: Adam Newacheck, courtesy of Comedy Central]