Your Creative Calendar: 67 Things To Do, See, and Hear In January

Around this time last year, Co.Create put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is the weirdest month of the year for movies. Perhaps you’ll recall that this study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache. It is with no small pleasure that we announce Hollywood has indeed done it again, releasing into the wild a flock of flicks that could only come out during the dead of winter–including Michael Bay’s Benghazi biopic, 13 Hours. Worry not, however, because even though January’s movies form a typically mixed bag of nuts, this month’s music and TV offerings will still likely take over your brain like an Oregonian wildlife refuge. Here’s what you’ll be watching and listening to while waiting out winter.