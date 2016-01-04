advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Creative Calendar: 67 Things To Do, See, and Hear In January

Kick off the year with the finest films, shows, and albums your favorites made for you to consume with your frozen face this January.

Your Creative Calendar: 67 Things To Do, See, and Hear In January
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Around this time last year, Co.Create put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is the weirdest month of the year for movies. Perhaps you’ll recall that this study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache. It is with no small pleasure that we announce Hollywood has indeed done it again, releasing into the wild a flock of flicks that could only come out during the dead of winter–including Michael Bay’s Benghazi biopic, 13 Hours. Worry not, however, because even though January’s movies form a typically mixed bag of nuts, this month’s music and TV offerings will still likely take over your brain like an Oregonian wildlife refuge. Here’s what you’ll be watching and listening to while waiting out winter.

advertisement

Movies In Theaters

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)

Books to Read

  • How to Be Alive by Colin Beavan, out on January 5th.
  • The Past: A Novel by Tessa Hadley, out on January 5th.
  • The Cinematic Legacy of Frank Sinatra by David Wills, out on January 5th.
  • The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson, out on January 19th.
  • The End of Average by L. Todd Rose, out on January 19th.
  • Moonlight Over Paris by Jennifer Robson, out on January 19th.
  • The Things We Keep by Sally Hepworth, out on January 19th.
No Pants Subway Ride is on January 10th.Photo: Flickr user digboston

Places To Go

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Downton Abbey: Nick Briggs, Carnival Film & Television Limited for Masterpiece; Colony: Isabella Vosmikova, courtesy of USA Network; The Shannara Chronicles: Kirsty Griffin, courtesy of MTV; Lucifer: Brendan Meadows, courtesy of FOX; Superstore: Chris Haston, courtesy of NBC; Second Chance: Justin Stephens, courtesy of FOX; Angie Tribeca: courtesy of TBS, Turner Media; Always Sunny…: Patrick McElhenney, courtesy of FX; Bordertown: courtesy of FOX; Billions: Jeff Neumann, courtesy of SHOWTIME; Teachers: Richard Foreman, Jr., courtesy of TVLand; X Files: Frank Ockenfels, courtesy of FOX; War & Peace: Laurie Sparham, courtesy of Lifetime; Whitney Cummings: Scott McDermott, courtesy of HBO; Sherlock Holmes: Robert Viglasky, Hartswood Films and BBC Wales for BBC One and Masterpiece; Man Seeking Woman: Michael Gibson, courtesy of FXX; Portlandia: Augusta Quirk, courtesy of IFC; Magicians: Rodolfo Martinez, courtesy of Syfy; Grease Live!: courtesy of FOX; Cooper Barrett: Joe Viles, courtesy of FOX; The Forest: James Dittiger, courtesy of Gramercy Pictures; Telenovela: Jordin Althaus, courtesy of NBC; Idiotsitter: Ron Batzdorff, courtesy of Comedy Central; Mojave: courtesy of A24; TJ Miller: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Ricky Gervais: Todd Antony, courtesy of NBC; Todd Margaret: Colin Hutton, courtesy of IFC; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: courtesy of CW Press; The Rap Game: courtesy of Lifetime; Workaholics: Adam Newacheck, courtesy of Comedy Central]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life