Today In Tabs: Riddle Me This

“Why Millennials Don’t Want To Work For You“ isn’t the fire-breathing screed I wanted but more a how-to for HR people and corporate managers who want to lure and keep young talent. The title, of course, is clickbait and it got me by stoking my intergenerational resentment. Given the many iterations of the same “Millennials Are Oversensitive and Coddled” article that came up in my newsfeed this year, I feel that this resentment is as well earned as it is spiritually toxic. That’s what I get for taking my tabs from Facebook? And what we, the Snake People, get for existing is nothing but blame for responding to the problems we face.

Venus and Serena Williams with the inventor of crack cocaine. pic.twitter.com/YlD9gn8Bql — The Honorable (@BosNaud) September 9, 2015

Sorry y’all. I’m Mad As Hell this morning. So before I go on abusing my Anthro degree, enjoy this palate cleanser—Dara Tafakari on collard greens and the perils of culinary appropriation.

Spoon’s Gimme Fiction got a reissue. Apparently it’s the most important rock record of the decade, presumably for the way it grapples with rock nostalgia while being a very good rock record in a time of not-so-good indie rock. I came to Gimme Fiction and its antecedents hella late, possibly because the heritage I share with my cohort is only a generation deep. My parents’ music is not my girlfriend’s parents’ music. And you know, diversity is enriching and essential but I have found that being the diversity is more alienating than anything else. Also alienating is posting articles that examine race in indie music and having white randos pop off on your Facebook. I guess that’s what I get for sharing tabs on Facebook?