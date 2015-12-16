Most Innovative Year: The Privatization of Outer Space and Cyberspace in 2002 and 2004

To celebrate Fast Company‘s 20th anniversary, Noah Robischon and Chuck Salter have come together to discuss some of the most innovative years of the last two decades. In this installment, we have two years that exist so close to one another on the timeline, but their ambitions set them apart nicely. 2002 opens the possibilities of space travel and privatizing the outer limits of our solar system. 2004 opens up the world of cyberspace with The Facebook and Amazon web services, which powers practically every website you’ve ever visited. Which year is the most innovative? Click “play” and see for yourself which year earns our best praises.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens