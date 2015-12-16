Most Innovative Year: The Privatization of Outer Space and Cyberspace in 2002 and 2004

To celebrate Fast Company‘s 20th anniversary, Noah Robischon and Chuck Salter have come together to discuss some of the most innovative years of the last two decades. In this installment, we have two years that exist so close to one another on the timeline, but their ambitions set them apart nicely. 2002 opens the possibilities of space travel and privatizing the outer limits of our solar system. 2004 opens up the world of cyberspace with The Facebook and Amazon web services, which powers practically every website you’ve ever visited. Which year is the most innovative? Click “play” and see for yourself which year earns our best praises.