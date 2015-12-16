“Luther” Creator Neil Cross Just Can’t Walk Away From Idris Elba’s Charismatic Detective

Neil Cross is never happier than when he is writing stories for DCI John Luther, the brilliant but reckless detective Idris Elba played for three seasons on the British television series, Luther. “The first time I type the word Luther in a script, it always gives me goosebumps,” he tells Co.Create.

So when Luther ended its series run in 2013, its creator wasn’t ready to walk away forever, and neither was Elba. Both men were invested in the character that could have only come out of their creative partnership. “The way I think of it is that Idris and I have shared custody of the character,” Cross says. “I can’t think of a time when we ever disagreed about Luther. He knows that I love the character, so he knows that I am not going to do anything awful, and I know that he owns the character. When he puts on that suit and does that big walk on set, honestly, he is Luther.”

But they had to find a way to continue telling Luther’s story while working around the schedule of a superstar like Elba, “a man who’s more in demand than God,” Cross cracks.

A television movie was the most practical approach. “I think it’s also a storytelling format that really suits the show and characters. It allows us to get in and do a big, impactful punch in the face of the show and then run away again,” he says.

Cross began writing the Luther movie in August of 2014, and the story just poured out of him. “I am constantly thinking up ideas. Patricia Highsmith once wrote, ‘I have ideas like a rat has orgasms.’ I’m kind of the same. I constantly have little ideas and little what-ifs, and I’m constantly thinking, ‘That would be a good story for Luther, or I’d love to see Luther do that.’ There’s no conscience re-engagement,” he says. “The world and the characters are just at some level kind of bubbling away in the back of my mind all the time.”

Understandably, Cross doesn’t want the press to share too much of what we will see when the Luther movie premieres in the U.S. on BBC America on December 17—the television series was always full of unexpected twists and turns, which is what made it so exciting to watch.

But it is common knowledge that Ruth Wilson, who played Luther’s serial killer pal, Alice Morgan, and now stars on Showtime’s The Affair, didn’t reprise her role in the movie. “I love the character Alice. I love everything she does and everything she says. I think it’s amplified by Ruth Wilson,” Cross says, noting he doesn’t quite understand how the character came out of him. “She seems to have read more books than I have. She’s got so much wit.”