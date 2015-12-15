Is The Freelance Economy Not Growing As Much As We Thought?

“We have entered a new era of work in this country,” says the introduction to the second annual Freelancing in America survey. The 2015 report by the Freelancers Union and online freelancing platform Upwork (FU/U) found that over a third of U.S. workers (nearly 54 million) did some freelance work in the past year. That represents a growth of 700,000 more freelancers than the previous year.

The study went on to report how these numbers are increasing by individuals’ choice of employment, rather than as a result of circumstances such as job loss, and the majority (60%) who left to freelance said they now earn more than they did with traditional employment.

But Lawrence Mishel, an economist and president of the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), said the study “greatly overestimates the number of people who derive their primary income from freelancing.”

In an article for the independent, nonprofit think tank titled, “Despite Freelancers Union/Upwork Claim, Freelancing is not Becoming Americans’ Main Source of Income,” he writes: “There’s no reason to believe that freelancing is a large or rapidly growing form of work. Even the Freelancers Union and Upwork data itself provides no evidence that more people are relying on freelancing as their main source of income.”

Mishel goes on to point out that the study shows a vastly different picture than data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that indicates only 14.8 million people reported being self-employed in 2014, which is only about 10% of U.S. workers.

“These disparate estimates can be mostly reconciled by noting that the FU/U estimate is of anyone ‘engaged in supplemental, temporary, project- or contract-based work within the past 12 months,’” Mishel writes, which he believes stretches the group “beyond recognition.” The BLS estimate only counts those whose primary income comes from self-employment.

Yet even that is misleading, according to Mishel, because the BLS includes people who themselves are employers. Taking out all of those leaves only 11.3 million self-employed freelancers, or 7.7% of the total workforce.

Here’s how the 2015 FU/U survey breaks it down: