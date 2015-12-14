advertisement
Most Innovative Year: Wi-Fi versus the iPhone

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

To celebrate Fast Company‘s 20th anniversary, Noah Robischon and Chuck Salter have come together to discuss some of the most innovative years of the last two decades. 1997 brought us a revolutionary service: Wi-Fi. 2007 brought us an incredible pocket-sized device: the iPhone. How does the best-selling device of all time compare to one of the most important services of all time? Click “play” and see for yourself which year earns our best praises.

