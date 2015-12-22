See Who Made The 2015 Unicorn Naughty List

Santa isn’t the only one making a list and checking it twice. Fast Company perused the list of 144 unicorns —startups valued at $1 billion or more—to see which Silicon Valley dynamos should resolve to do better in some areas, based on news from this year. From miserable working conditions to shady subscription scams, these are the unicorns that stumbled in 2015 (and don’t forget to check out the companies who made the Nice List !):

As Uber’s valuation skyrockets, its reputation continues to vacillate. The company—whose CEO was praised in Fast Company’s October cover story as “smart and driven and hungry and also very generous”—was also called “the most ethically challenged company in Silicon Valley” by Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley investor.

Uber started the year on the wrong foot with a series of outrageous New Year’s Eve surge price horror stories. One man was charged $509 to travel just 20 miles. Others were charged for trips they didn’t make and had to endure the company’s subpar customer service. In New York and Washington, D.C., the company is taking heat for its cars’ “inadequate” wheelchair accessibility. In August, prosecutors revealed it had failed to spot drivers with previous criminal records. Then it leaked personal data— including Social Security numbers—for hundreds of drivers. And to top it all off, the company faces a class-action lawsuit by drivers asserting they are employees, not independent contractors, and should be entitled to benefits like health insurance, expense reimbursements, and tips. In a thinly veiled attempt to stymie the suit, Uber is now requiring drivers to sign a new contract that limits their rights to sue and publishing dubious studies insisting its drivers are perfectly happy in their part-time roles.

All of this leaves customers with conflicting feelings about the Unicorn, which is now worth more than $60 billion and facilitates two million rides every single day.

One of Airbnb’s biggest transgressions of 2015 was its misguided response to Proposition F, a piece of legislation aimed at imposing stricter regulations against short-term rental services in San Francisco. The ballot measure failed in November, but not before Airbnb unveiled a series of passive aggressive billboards reminding people that Airbnb paid $12 million in hotel taxes, a gutsy move for a company that avoided paying said taxes for years. The ads rubbed people the wrong way, and Airbnb—which Fast Company has lauded for building a “fanatical global community”—later apologized and had them removed. Other problems persist, like a lack of clarity on how the company keeps guests and hosts safe. And a recent paper found Airbnb hosts regularly discriminate against black renters, to which Airbnb responded by saying it was “in touch with the authors of this study and we look forward to a continuing dialogue with them.”

The blood testing startup, which Fast Company named one of its 10 most innovative companies in health this year and is valued at $9 billion, has spent the last few months defending itself after a Wall Street Journal report called into question the accuracy of its blood tests. In the report, anonymous employees dished on the company’s Edison device, and medical experts said its results were sometimes inconsistent with those produced by other machines. Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes says the report is inaccurate, and has vowed to prove it by releasing data on its tests to the public, but has yet to do so, leaving unanswered the question of how good or bad the company’s tests actually are. Theranos is also butting up against the FDA. Shortly after the WSJ report, an inspection by the agency found Theranos had ignored complaints from customers, questioned the company’s quality control process, and called the vial it uses to collect blood samples an “uncleared medical device.” In early December, emails obtained by the Washington Post suggested military officials sounded the alarm on Theranos’s tests back in 2012, but the company may have used its cozy relationship with a high-ranking ally in the military to whitewash the complaints.

Over the summer, WeWork, the office coworking space valued at $10 billion, kicked off a labor dispute when it laid off 90% of the janitors who cleaned its New York offices. The layoffs came shortly after the cleaners, many of whom are Spanish-speaking immigrants and were paid as low as $10 an hour, began organizing to join a union for higher pay and benefits. WeWork—which in March was awarded #15 on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies— then hired its own cleaning staff and required them all to be proficient in English, sending a message that the company was not only anti-union, but anti-immigrant, as well. After months of protest, the company caved to using unionized contractors and said it would hire from the pool of workers it laid off “whenever possible.” Those who aren’t re-hired will get severance payment.