7 Secrets Of People Who Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions

Making resolutions is a popular holiday tradition, but keeping those resolutions past the first week in January is the hard part. Statistic Brain , using data from the University of Scranton, says while 45% of Americans regularly make New Year’s resolutions only 8% actually keep them. So, how do those 8% do it?

Here are some of the best tips from people who successfully keep their New Year’s resolutions:

Kenneth Flornes, real estate expert, keeps a board in his office with his goals for the year and looks at it every day. He also puts key milestone dates in his calendar to track his progress. “Saying them is one thing. Having them in front of you and then leveraging technology to remind you is key to accomplishing goals,” he says.

Katie Fang, founder and CEO of SchooLinks says keeping a resolution means making it a habit. “Do the activity every day,” says Fang, who made a resolution to read about business, leadership, and growth every evening. “After a week or two, it will naturally become part of your day-to-day schedule.”

Forget making a resolution because it seems like the right thing to do. Fang says your resolution should be something you are passionate about, otherwise you will lose interest. “I truly feel reading shows me a new perspective, keeps me driven in what I do for a living, and sparks new ideas,” says Fang, highlighting how her mindset has helped her to keep her resolution.

Leon Rbibo, president of the Pearl Source intentionally tells coworkers, family, and friends about the promises he makes to himself and his business. “If the resolution is to eat healthier, I let everyone know I’m on a diet,” he says. “I find I’m much more likely to stick to my game plan if I have to answer [to] other people.” Since it’s easy to cheat yourself of your resolutions, allowing your mind to come up with excuses to get out of doing them, Rbibo finds making his resolutions public knowledge means he’s less likely to avoid them. “If my goal is to invest more in our social media marketing program, I add it to the agenda of each weekly staff meeting. This way, I can’t really put it off without people realizing,” he says.

Red Frog Events CEO Joe Reynolds shares his resolutions with the entire company in order to encourage others to make their own resolutions. Building a team of individuals with the same goal will make it easier to stick to your own. This year, he shared his resolution was to read one business book a month. In order to help himself fulfill the resolution and to inspire others to get on board, he started a company book club where anyone in the company is invited to read and share their insights about a chosen business book.