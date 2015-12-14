Why Creative Agencies Put So Much Effort Into Their Holiday Cards

If you thought the festive greetings card was dead, think again. Holiday season is still an inspiration for advertising creatives when it comes to spreading seasonal cheer, and they put an impressive amount of effort into these offerings, even if few people outside the industry will ever see them.

“I love the craft of doing everything on camera–with no re-touching, no post-production,” observes Rob Fletcher, creative director at London ad agency Isobel, whose agency Christmas cards have become an industry institution over the past ten years.

Isobel

Each year the entire agency team–which now numbers around 30–participate in a photo shoot to create a striking tableaux inspired by a different creative theme used as the agency’s Christmas card. Past efforts have featured the staff dressed as 1970s accountants, ballroom dancers, cast members from The Sound of Music and Glee.

For this year’s card, staff spent three hours in make-up to age 50 years for the agency’s elderly theme.

“The filter for me is: does it say something?” says Fletcher, explaining Isobel’s approach to creating a great seasonal greeting. “It’s not just about doing something silly or daft in a fancy dress context. This year’s card is a reaction to youth in advertising, really–most of our own staff are aged between 22 and 28.”

Nor is it necessarily about raising money or awareness for charity–a common aspect of agency festive card thinking. “A charity link normalizes it,” he believes though quickly adds that the agency does support charities at other times during the year.

“All agencies want to do something fun as a Christmas message–ideally to get people talking, either about a good cause or simply their own creativity,” says Stuart Smith, Chief Strategy Officer and Partner at Anomaly London.