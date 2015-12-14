Google Adds Some Flashy Upgrades To Its iOS App

Google’s iOS app, which has been relatively neglected in comparison to its flagship Android app, just got some flashy upgrades. Starting this weekend, Google for iOS now has 3D touch and multitasking . These functions, based on recent Apple additions to their mobile operating system, still aren’t available for Android users.

There’s also one other change: iOS users will now have access to updates that tell them what time of day a store or restaurant is most crowded. This functionality has been available on Google’s mobile Android app for some time.

The functionality updates to Google’s apps are designed with a very specific purpose in mind. Apple’s default search apps dominate the iOS market, and Google wants to do whatever it can to attract more iPhone and iPad users. Google faces an uphill fight against Siri; creating a more robust search app just makes more sense.