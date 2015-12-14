Taylor Swift’s New Film To Stream Exclusively On Apple Music

Taylor Swift is releasing her new concert documentary as part of an exclusive deal with Apple Music. In a sign that her previous rift with Apple is over once and for all, Apple Music announced that it will exclusively stream Swift’s new film , Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour LIVE Concert Film.

As part of the agreement, the movie will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting on December 20. The partnership between Apple and the pop singer is more than just a strategically timed pre-Christmas release: It’s a powerful customer recruitment tool for Apple.

By recent estimates, Apple Music has one-third the subscribers of Spotify, and both companies face competition from other platforms, including Pandora and YouTube. With multiple companies offering similar streaming music products, exclusive offerings like Swift’s film can be very lucrative. Expect to see other A-list performers such as Adele, Beyoncé, and Rihanna making exclusive platform deals in 2016.