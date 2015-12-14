This Man Does Not Give A Sh*t About Star Wars

I have a confession to make about something that has felt shameful and embarrassing for most of my life. It’s a rare condition that I hide from the world, afraid to reveal it to even my closest friends. As a result, I often feel alone, disconnected from the rest of society, as if I’m living in another galaxy, far far away…

What’s my problem? I don’t give a shit about Star Wars. I really don’t care about any of it: The high-speed chase that climaxes in Luke blowing up the Death Star, the revelation that Darth Vader is his father, the aphorisms of Yoda, the flirtation between Han Solo and Princess Leia. Whatever. It just bores me. The endless discussions about the next installment coming out this week, the ranking of all six films, the ubiquitous Darth Vader and stormtrooper costumes that reappear like fungus every Halloween, the Talmudic dissection of scenes and characters and hidden meanings that occurs when any random trio of dads gets together in the park or in a bar or at a Super Soccer Stars practice or anywhere.

None of it matters to me.

I’ve always felt this way; it’s just that I’m more aware of it now, as if a slight cough suddenly developed into a full-blown disease. For years, I could easily avoid Star Wars, tuning out during conversations at school or work, skipping the new episodes, ignoring the endless books, graphic novels, comic books, toys, headline references, images, posters, T-shirts, and other signs of cultural dominance. But now that my son is 7, I can’t escape it — the phenomenon surrounds me every day — and I’ve recognized how unique my condition is.

When Star Wars was first released, of course I saw it. Like every other kid in America, I went with some friends to a movie theater in downtown Boston on the day it premiered in May 1977. We were in fourth grade, school was winding down and summer vacation beckoned. We’d all seen the trailer and the full-page ads featuring Luke Skywalker wielding that strange new weapon called a light saber. Even in that analog era, the hype machine was in full effect. And at that age, old enough to appreciate plot twists but still full of childish wonder, we were ready to fall under the spell of a fairy tale that promised to be so much more exciting than anything we’d read in comic books or seen in Saturday morning cartoons. As our parents dropped us off and we walked into the dark theater that day, we clutched huge bags of popcorn and savored the joy of anticipation.

But unlike every other kid in America, I wasn’t spellbound. I didn’t swoon. I didn’t go back to see it again the next day or the day after that or ever again. I didn’t buy a single Star Wars doll or toy or comic book. I may have seen Empire Strikes Back when it came out two years later, but I’m not even sure. Neither do I remember seeing Return of the Jedi. I know that at some point, I watched both of those movies — one of them includes the “Luke, I am your father” scene and the other one has Jabba the Hutt, right? But it might have been on TV or on video, for all I know. That’s how much of an impression they made on me.

I don’t know how to explain my indifference. It’s not that I’m a cultural snob — I loved stupid comedies like the Bad News Bears and Police Academy, as well as blockbuster action adventures like Jaws and Indiana Jones. It’s not that I hate science fiction — I’m a lackluster fan but I’ve been genuinely moved by some of Ray Bradbury and Isaac Asimov’s finest stories.